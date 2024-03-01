Reviewing Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) & Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Great Eagle and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Atour Lifestyle 11.15% 28.31% 7.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Atour Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.13 billion 0.98 -$23.17 million N/A N/A Atour Lifestyle $3.79 billion 0.70 $14.22 million $0.42 46.14

This table compares Great Eagle and Atour Lifestyle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Eagle and Atour Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A Atour Lifestyle 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atour Lifestyle has a consensus price target of $29.43, indicating a potential upside of 51.87%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Risk and Volatility

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atour Lifestyle has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Great Eagle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including secretarial services, staff services, maintenance and repairs, consultancy services, as well as property maintenance, leasing, and agency services. Further, it trades in building materials; invests in securities; manages real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project advisory, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as real estate agency services; procurement and financing, and general trading services, hospitality service, hotel management; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

