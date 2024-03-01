REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.04.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About REX American Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 193.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

