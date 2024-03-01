REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
REX American Resources Price Performance
REX stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.04.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
