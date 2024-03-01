Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Lyft worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,719 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $34,942,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Lyft by 123.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lyft by 110.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,632,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 645,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,197 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

