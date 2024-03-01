Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 1,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

