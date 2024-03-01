Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 1,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Trading Down 3.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile
Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roadrunner Transportation Systems
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.