Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $9.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,540,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after buying an additional 122,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after buying an additional 3,186,699 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

