Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU) Trading Up 7.7%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.33. 4,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.