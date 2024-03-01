Rosenblatt Securities Lowers ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $7.50

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADTN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of ADTN opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $447.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 6,481.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

