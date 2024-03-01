Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$16.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.46.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDA
MDA Stock Up 3.5 %
Insider Transactions at MDA
In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.
About MDA
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MDA
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.