Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $246.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $240.67 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $241.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.31. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

