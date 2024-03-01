Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $11.20 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $11.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at C$131.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$107.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$132.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$124.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

