Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Shares Up 0.3%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 4,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 1,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.