RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) versus Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) Head to Head Comparison

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) and Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Earlyworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -23.30% -11.55% -2.10% Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and Earlyworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $1.79 billion 0.07 -$261.51 million ($20.66) -0.37 Earlyworks $46.57 million 0.05 -$2.81 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Earlyworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

This is a summary of recent ratings for RumbleON and Earlyworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 3 0 3.00 Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.54%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Earlyworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RumbleON beats Earlyworks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

