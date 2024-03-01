Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 259,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after acquiring an additional 715,572 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $279,222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,276 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.37. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $86.36 and a 52 week high of $143.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

