Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 157,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sadot Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDOT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sadot Group in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sadot Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sadot Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Sadot Group Price Performance

Sadot Group stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sadot Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

