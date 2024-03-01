Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Shares Down 1.4%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.14 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.29). Approximately 45,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 193,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.31).

Sanderson Design Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.14 million, a PE ratio of 784.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35.

About Sanderson Design Group

(Get Free Report)

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.