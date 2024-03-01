Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) vs. LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Critical Survey

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and LuxUrban Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Santa Fe Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels $98.83 million 0.86 -$41.26 million ($1.12) -2.07

Santa Fe Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels -33.37% -12.10% -0.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.1% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 87.4% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Santa Fe Financial and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 3 0 3.00

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 345.40%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

About Santa Fe Financial

(Get Free Report)

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land for development in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies, which invest primarily in real estate. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Fe Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Fe Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.