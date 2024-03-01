SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $209.23 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

