Scotiabank Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$26.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.63.

Shares of EFN opened at C$22.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The company has a market cap of C$8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$23.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

