Scotiabank Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$141.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMO. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.70.

TSE BMO opened at C$122.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.67 and a 52-week high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

