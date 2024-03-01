Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Itron in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,944,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Itron by 313.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $45,692.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,185.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,571 shares of company stock worth $1,333,676. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

