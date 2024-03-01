SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

