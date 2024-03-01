Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.88.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.39 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

