Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,802 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 928,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $159,008,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 213,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average is $183.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

