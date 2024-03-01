Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Seres Therapeutics worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seres Therapeutics

About Seres Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.