SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SN opened at 54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 55.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 50.41.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

