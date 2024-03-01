Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 23.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 152.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 55.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,501,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,672,000 after acquiring an additional 532,560 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 109.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Shell by 7.4% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

