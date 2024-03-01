Short Interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Declines By 28.0%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,600 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 1,820,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.9 days.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

PPRQF stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $11.06.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

