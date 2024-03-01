Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Declines By 99.2%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gafisa Price Performance

Shares of Gafisa stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Gafisa has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

