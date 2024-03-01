Short Interest in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE) Drops By 98.6%

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 662,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCSE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

