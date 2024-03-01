Short Interest in Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Drops By 28.6%

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
MCRUF stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.