Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Decreases By 28.7%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVPHW stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

