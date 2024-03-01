Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Decreases By 28.7%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RVPHW stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
