Short Interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGCU) Decreases By 28.6%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGCU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGCU – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of RMGCU opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

