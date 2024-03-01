Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Drops By 98.7%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.