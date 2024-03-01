Short Interest in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Drops By 28.6%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIA optronics stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,550 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in VIA optronics were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics Price Performance

Shares of VIA optronics stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.52.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.