Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Decreases By 78.8%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDEF opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Wereldhave has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $16.23.

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company which invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

