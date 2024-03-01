Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rises By 59.0%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the January 31st total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.