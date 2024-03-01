Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Decreases By 75.7%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,057,000 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the January 31st total of 8,482,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 623.3 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WRFRF stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

