Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Decreases By 75.7%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,057,000 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the January 31st total of 8,482,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 623.3 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
Shares of WRFRF stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wharf Real Estate Investment
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.