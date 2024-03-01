Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Grows By 300.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Winland Trading Up 3.5 %
OTCMKTS WELX opened at $4.40 on Friday. Winland has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.
Winland Company Profile
