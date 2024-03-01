Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Grows By 300.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Winland Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS WELX opened at $4.40 on Friday. Winland has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

