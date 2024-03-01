Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Declines By 46.9%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

