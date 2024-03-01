Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Increases By 91.7%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yamaha Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

