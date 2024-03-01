Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Increases By 91.7%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Yamaha Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $41.90.
Yamaha Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yamaha
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.