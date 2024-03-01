Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Declines By 50.0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Yokogawa Electric Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. Yokogawa Electric has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $42.00.
About Yokogawa Electric
