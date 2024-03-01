Sidoti Csr Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACCO Brands in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.