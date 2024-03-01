Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

