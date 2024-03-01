Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) Stock Price Down 14.9%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 2,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Simpple Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. operates as an advanced technology solution provider in Singapore. The company develops SIMPPLE Ecosystem, an ecosystem solution that automates workflow and the workforce in areas, such as building maintenance, security surveillance, and janitorial services. Its SIMPPLE Ecosystem includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, a robotic solution in cleaning and security domains, as well as Internet-of-Things devices and peripherals; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates workflow processes in a built environment setting.

Featured Articles

