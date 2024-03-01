SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 72.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $83.73 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

