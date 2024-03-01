SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stake Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,788 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SouthState were worth $73,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in SouthState by 72.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

