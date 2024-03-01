SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,820 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,429 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 99,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $74.16 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.