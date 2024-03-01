Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.68 and last traded at $65.68. Approximately 387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

