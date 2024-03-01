Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.61 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

