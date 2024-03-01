STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of STAG Industrial worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,179,000 after buying an additional 1,016,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

STAG opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

